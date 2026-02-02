Sign up
Photo 4167
Poinsettia
Usually known for their red leaves!
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
1
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
5300
photos
16
followers
26
following
1143% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
2nd February 2026 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
poinsettia
,
pjnn
narayani
ace
I’d never have guessed
February 8th, 2026
