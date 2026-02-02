Previous
Poinsettia by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4167

Poinsettia

Usually known for their red leaves!
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
narayani ace
I’d never have guessed
February 8th, 2026  
