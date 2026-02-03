Previous
Next
Old Clee Church by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4168

Old Clee Church

Unexpected walk home from work today as I had a migraine which caused visual issues so I darent drive.

Played around with the edit to make the tree in the foreground more prominent.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1143% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact