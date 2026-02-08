Sign up
Photo 4173
Morning sky
Definitely regretting choosing to do a black and white month.... Note to self ext year ignore the trend and just do me!
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Tags
b&w
,
sky
,
pjnn
