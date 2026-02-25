Previous
Sun in a tree by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4190

Sun in a tree

Lovely sunny day and a slightly later start time at work so chose to walk, meaning I could snap this on my homeward journey.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact