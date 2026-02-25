Sign up
Previous
Photo 4190
Sun in a tree
Lovely sunny day and a slightly later start time at work so chose to walk, meaning I could snap this on my homeward journey.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
5322
photos
16
followers
26
following
1147% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
25th February 2026 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
pjnn
