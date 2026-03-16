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Red Wax Melt by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4209

Red Wax Melt

My grandchildren all helped Mummy to make me different syles of wax melts to gift me for Mother's Day! This was my gift from Caellen, its raspberry scented and smells amazing.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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narayani ace
Never heard of a wax melt but looks very cool
March 19th, 2026  
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