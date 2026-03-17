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Orange Oranges by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4209

Orange Oranges

On the shelf in M and S this morning!
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

plainjaneandnonno...

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@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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