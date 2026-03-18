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Previous
Photo 4211
Yellow Daffodil
I just have a few daffodil bulbs in my front garden. This year they have 7 blooms which I think is the most to date.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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plainjaneandnonno...
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@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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365
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Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
18th March 2026 3:24pm
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narayani
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Lovely yellow. I’ve never managed a blossom.
March 19th, 2026
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