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Blue train by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4213

Blue train

Walked through the station on my way to meet my friend Jackie for a coastal walk and lunch.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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