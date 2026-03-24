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Photo 4217
Orange Car
I couldn't not include this as an orange capture.
I couldn't drive due to an injury for 3 years. 18 months ago I was able to return to driving and purchased this . I still feel so blessed every time I drive it.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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plainjaneandnonno...
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@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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365
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Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
24th March 2026 12:23pm
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