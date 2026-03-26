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Green Bead Bracelets by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4219

Green Bead Bracelets

Last year I made over 1000 brackets for the 6 - 11 year shoeboxes as most of the donated jewellery is too big. I've had a few months off making but am now back on it.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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narayani ace
This is lovely
March 30th, 2026  
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