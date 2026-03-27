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Photo 4220
Grape Hyacinths
These were more purple than I hoped so I've had to edit the capture to suit today's requirements!
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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plainjaneandnonno...
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@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
27th March 2026 2:16pm
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flowers
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pjnn
narayani
ace
I’d vote blue - they are lovely
March 30th, 2026
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