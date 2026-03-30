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Red Guitar Illumination by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4223

Red Guitar Illumination

My friend suggested going in the arcade to look for something red on our seaside walk today. It took a few attempts to capture the guitar when its neck was lit up red .
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

plainjaneandnonno...

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@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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