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Mellow Yellow by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4236

Mellow Yellow

Today's breakfast ‐ scrambled egg on toast.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Yum, one of my favourite breakfasts
April 27th, 2026  
narayani ace
Nice food shot
April 27th, 2026  
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