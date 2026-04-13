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Photo 4236
Solar Lights
Caellen chose some solar lights to gift me for Mother's Day. I haven't hung them yet. However I bought these matching ones which are on a stake so easy to position without worrying the wind may smash them against the fence.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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plainjaneandnonno...
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@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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Galaxy S23 Ultra
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13th April 2026 10:07pm
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