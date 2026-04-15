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Photo 4239
Lunch out
This is my lovely friend Lynnette who cooked me such a fabulous roast dinner recently. I cheated to return the favour and took her to The Mason's Arms a local hotel in Louth. The food was way more delicious than my cooking !
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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Galaxy S23 Ultra
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15th April 2026 1:10pm
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