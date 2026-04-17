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Good Sharing by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4241

Good Sharing

Today Uncle Danny and I shared our gang. 3 hours of fun in the garden. The Batmobile my friend kindly passed onto us some years ago was played on for the entire time but with no squabbles.

The funniest part of the afternoon was when Harley kicked the ball and we watched in horror as his trainer flew off and disappeared over my garage roof. I had to knock on my round the corner (hadn't met rhem yet) neighbour's door and instead of "Please could I have our ball back" ask 'Please could I have our shoe back"!
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

plainjaneandnonno...

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@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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