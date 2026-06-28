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🎶 Lavender Blue dilly dilly 🎶(but its purple!) by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4270

🎶 Lavender Blue dilly dilly 🎶(but its purple!)

Not prepared to buy cut flowers when I know they won't last in the heat, so cut some lavender from the garden instead. I think its really pretty and the fragrance is a bonus!
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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