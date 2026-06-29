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Surprise Reflections! by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4271

Surprise Reflections!

I don't often pay for parking. When I do I usually take a pic of the ticket as I walk back to the car so I don't have to remember my return time. Today I forgot so snapped it through the windscreen and was surprised to see the reflections.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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