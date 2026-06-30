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Previous
Photo 4272
Dragon fly having a feast
There were a couple of butterflies flitting around my garden so I took my phone outside to snap. They fluttered away so I went to check the lavender in the front garden for possible bees and instead saw this!
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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plainjaneandnonno...
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@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
30th June 2026 2:05pm
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