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Dragon fly having a feast by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4272

Dragon fly having a feast

There were a couple of butterflies flitting around my garden so I took my phone outside to snap. They fluttered away so I went to check the lavender in the front garden for possible bees and instead saw this!
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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