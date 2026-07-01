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Volunteering Morning by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4273

Volunteering Morning

Jacob's Well collect and distribute filled shoeboxes throughout the year not just at Christmas. Today the lorry came and collected 8 cages, each holding approximately 80 shoeboxes.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

plainjaneandnonno...

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@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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