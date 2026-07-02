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Previous
Photo 4274
Artwork with a difference.
A floral celebration to mark Sir David Attenborough's 100th birthday.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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plainjaneandnonno...
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@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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365
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Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
2nd July 2026 1:41pm
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