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What a sky by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4279

What a sky

Local car boot sale today. Just 10 mins walk for me. About 100 sellers but I just purchased 2 books to add to my already substantial To Be Read Pile at a total cost of £1.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

plainjaneandnonno...

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@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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