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Delicious pud! by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4280

Delicious pud!

Still so many brambles ripening daily. Too hot for crumble so I'm serving them stewed with a meringue nest and cold custard.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

plainjaneandnonno...

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@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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