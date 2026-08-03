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Time To Reflect by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4281

Time To Reflect

The pink flowers and the reflection meant I could resist another capture of the heron at the boating lake this morning.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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