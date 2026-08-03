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Photo 4281
Time To Reflect
The pink flowers and the reflection meant I could resist another capture of the heron at the boating lake this morning.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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plainjaneandnonno...
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@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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Photo Details
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365
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Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
3rd August 2026 9:47am
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