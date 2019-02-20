Previous
Next
Knife Angel by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 377

Knife Angel

This incredible piece of art is currently in Hull. It is a poignant tribute to the lives lost to knife violence. It is an incredible 27ft tall and is made of 100,000 knives. It is so thought provoking.
20th February 2019 20th Feb 19

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
145% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise