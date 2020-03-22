Sign up
Photo 450
Wedding day selfie
Mother of the bride ready from the neck up but still wearing Bride Squad pj's
22nd March 2020
22nd Mar 20
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Tags
wedding
,
mother of the bride
,
fascinator
,
pjnn
Sarah Bremner
ace
Love it!!!
March 24th, 2020
