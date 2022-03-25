Previous
Sunshine and sea mist by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 700

Sunshine and sea mist

Struggled to motivate myself out this morning but rewarded with some lovely contrast between the glorious sunshine and the sea mist on my 6.75 mile walk - definitely wish I'd worn shorts though as it was really warm!
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
