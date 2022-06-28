Sign up
Photo 734
Countryside
Staying at my daughter's tonight to pet sit whilst they take the children camping so I enjoyed a lovely countryside walk with their dog before it got too warm.
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
plainjaneandnonno...
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
Tags
field
,
countryside
,
pjnn
