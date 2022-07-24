Previous
Old toys are the best by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 745

Old toys are the best

The marble run is over 20 years old and the keyboard about 40 but both still bring lots of pleasure!
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
