Photo 749
Toulouse
So much to snap. Sadly the heat was so intense we only managed 2 hours before having to head back to the hotel. Had it been cooler we could've spent all day exploring an capturing this beautiful city.
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Also rans
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
1st August 2022 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
