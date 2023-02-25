Sign up
Photo 814
The Moggies
I've known of this 60s cover band for many years but tonight was the first time I've seen them. They were brilliant and had everyone singing and bopping along. They're known for their Beatles covers but did a good mix from other artists too.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details
Tags
band
,
live music
,
pjnn
,
moggies
