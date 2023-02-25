Previous
The Moggies by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 814

The Moggies

I've known of this 60s cover band for many years but tonight was the first time I've seen them. They were brilliant and had everyone singing and bopping along. They're known for their Beatles covers but did a good mix from other artists too.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

plainjaneandnonno...

