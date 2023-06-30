Books Read in June 2023

The Dark Angel by Elly Griffiths

Another crime fiction in the Dr Ruth Gallaway series



A Death in the Dales by Francis Brody

Another 1920s genteel whodunnit in the Kate Gallaway series



The Spanish House by Cherry Radford

Rather predictable but still enjoyable holiday style chick lit



The Keeper of the Stories by Sally Page

A different style of story that I enjoyed