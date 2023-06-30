Previous
Books Read in June 2023 by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 858

Books Read in June 2023

The Dark Angel by Elly Griffiths
Another crime fiction in the Dr Ruth Gallaway series

A Death in the Dales by Francis Brody
Another 1920s genteel whodunnit in the Kate Gallaway series

The Spanish House by Cherry Radford
Rather predictable but still enjoyable holiday style chick lit

The Keeper of the Stories by Sally Page
A different style of story that I enjoyed
