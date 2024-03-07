Previous
Not so secret addiction by plainjaneandnononsense
Not so secret addiction

Someone asked about my To Be Read Pile. I took this capture but it doesn't show all those on the shelves behind! They're all Preloved either passed on by friends or purchased from charity shops (usually for 50p)!
7th March 2024

plainjaneandnonno...

@plainjaneandnononsense
