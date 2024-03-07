Sign up
Not so secret addiction
Someone asked about my To Be Read Pile. I took this capture but it doesn't show all those on the shelves behind! They're all Preloved either passed on by friends or purchased from charity shops (usually for 50p)!
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
Tags
books
,
tbr
,
pjnn
