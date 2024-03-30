Previous
Books Read March 2024 by plainjaneandnononsense
Books Read March 2024

Oops realised I'd not posted this so rather than miss out I'm popping it in a day before I took it!

Dark Skies by LJ Ross
The next instalment in the DCI Ryan series

The Girls by Lisa Jewell
A book which I feel I may have already read!

Seven Bridges by LJ Ross
Still really enjoying this DCI Ryan series

One Moment by Linda Green
Loved this book, really kept me guessing as to what the catalytic event had been.
