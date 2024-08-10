Sign up
Photo 991
Boules
Harley found an old Boules set in my shed. We played with it for ages. He loved it... And even ended up with the measuring tape to see who was closest.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4792
photos
18
followers
24
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Also rans
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
10th August 2024 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
harley
,
measure
,
boules
,
pjnn
