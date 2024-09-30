Books Read in September 2024

Cuthbert's Way by LJ Ross

The next in the DCI Ryan series



The Serial Killer's Daughter by Alice Hunter

Sequal to the Serial Killer's Wife and just as gripping



The Rock by LJ Ross

And another DCI Ryan one



Little Wing by Freya North

The first few chapters felt like I was reading different books but once they came together I enjoyed the storyline



Bamburgh by LJ Ross

Yup you guessed it another DCI Ryan story