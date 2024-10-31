Books Read in October 2024

Watching From the Dark by Gytha Lodge

A really enjoyable thriller with an interesting and different storyline



Breakneck Point by T Orr Munro

My first read of this author. I'll definitely be looking out for more detective mysteries by them!



Lady's Well by LJ Ross

The next instalment of the DCI Ryan series



Blind Eye by Aline Templeton

Another police mystery in the Majory Fleming series



Death Rocks by LJ Ross

Currently the last available DCI Ryan book. The next instalment is out on Kindle and due out in actual book form next month!