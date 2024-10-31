Sign up
Books Read in October 2024
Watching From the Dark by Gytha Lodge
A really enjoyable thriller with an interesting and different storyline
Breakneck Point by T Orr Munro
My first read of this author. I'll definitely be looking out for more detective mysteries by them!
Lady's Well by LJ Ross
The next instalment of the DCI Ryan series
Blind Eye by Aline Templeton
Another police mystery in the Majory Fleming series
Death Rocks by LJ Ross
Currently the last available DCI Ryan book. The next instalment is out on Kindle and due out in actual book form next month!
31st October 2024
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
