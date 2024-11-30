Sign up
Photo 1045
Books Read in November 2024
I seemed to have slowed down on reading.....
The Guilty Wife by Elle Croft
A enjoyable thriller
Her White Lie by Jackie Walsh
A slow start but then became really gripping
Poison Garden by LJ Ross
Book 22 in the DCI Ryan series. It hasn't been out long and is currently the last book. Going to miss these characters but there a next instalment coming soon!
30th November 2024
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Also rans
VOG-L29
30th November 2024 7:36am
books
pjnn
november24
