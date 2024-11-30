Previous
Books Read in November 2024 by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 1045

Books Read in November 2024

I seemed to have slowed down on reading.....

The Guilty Wife by Elle Croft
A enjoyable thriller

Her White Lie by Jackie Walsh
A slow start but then became really gripping

Poison Garden by LJ Ross
Book 22 in the DCI Ryan series. It hasn't been out long and is currently the last book. Going to miss these characters but there a next instalment coming soon!
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

