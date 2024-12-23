Sign up
Photo 1048
Grandma's Gang plus one!
We went for Breakfast with Santa. Or did we? It was an all day breakfast which we ate at 1 pm so was it actually lunch?
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4959
photos
17
followers
26
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Also rans
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
23rd December 2024 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
santa
,
pjnn
,
grandma's gang
