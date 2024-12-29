Previous
Early morning stroll by plainjaneandnononsense
Early morning stroll

No walking for weeks so delight to have found motivation to get out today. Only did 5km but am happy I got put!
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
