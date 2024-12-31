Previous
Books Read in December 2024 by plainjaneandnononsense
The Alibi Girl by C J Skuse
An OK storyline with some good twists.

Bad Blood by Aline Templeton
Another enjoyable detective story in the DCI Fleming series

Murder at Lake Garda by Tom Hindle
A really enjoyable whodunit with suspects galore. Felt like a Lucy Foley read which was great as I love her books.
