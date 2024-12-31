Sign up
Photo 1052
Books Read in December 2024
The Alibi Girl by C J Skuse
An OK storyline with some good twists.
Bad Blood by Aline Templeton
Another enjoyable detective story in the DCI Fleming series
Murder at Lake Garda by Tom Hindle
A really enjoyable whodunit with suspects galore. Felt like a Lucy Foley read which was great as I love her books.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
