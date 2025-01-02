Previous
Happy 7th birthday Amelie by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 1052

Happy 7th birthday Amelie

A lovely meal out to celebrate Amelie's birthday today.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
