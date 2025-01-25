Canary Wharf

A 4 min walk to the tube, then 2 mins on the tube then a 5 min walk to get from our Ibis Hotel to the O2 Arena. We didn't just walk it as the nearest pedestrian river crossing would have meant it toll 1 hour 40 mins!



We loved the Traffic Light Tree Sculpture and really felt we were in London when we saw the sign for the famous Billingsgate Fish Market. We went to Brewdog for tea. A first for both of us. The buttermilk chicken burger was delicious and I could resist snapping the guy on the next tablet's beer!