Books Read in January 2025

Thrown by Sarah Cox

A really enjoyable effortless read



The Whispers by Heidi Perks

So many twists and turns - really kept me on my toes!



Play Dead For Me by Olivia Kiernan

A detective thriller by a new author to me. The forensic detail seemed a little too thorough for me but an enjoyable read and I'd definitely read more of their books.