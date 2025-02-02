Previous
Future Nanny??
As part of our trip out we all ate lunch in The Deep's restaurant. Amelie announced "I'm the babysitter" as she enjoyed giving Arlo his bottle!
2nd February 2025

plainjaneandnononsense
