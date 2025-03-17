Sign up
Previous
Photo 1068
Work in Progress
Another fabulous mural is being created. This time along the promenade. It's looking great especially with the memorial arch behind it.
Had to rotate this capture to get the full scale of it in shot!
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
0
0
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Also rans
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
17th March 2025 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
pjnn
