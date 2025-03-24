Holiday Beside the Sea

The path next to the hedge leads to the beach. Less than 2 minutes walk from caravan to sea!



My first solo holiday in a caravan. It's on Haven's site at Caistor on Sea in Norfolk and was a bargain £89 for 4 nights.



I didn't really want to leave my family at this time but the kids dad always told them to carry on living as soon as he'd gone and I knew that Dan would feel incredibly guilty if he felt I'd given up my holiday to be with him. Knowing he has an amazing network of close supportive friends helped but it was still hard!