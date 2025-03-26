Sign up
Photo 1072
Piano Man
I'm used to seeing this very talented pianist on FB so was shocked to see him playing near Norwich Market. Beautiful classical tunes seemingly effortlessly played with great skill and feeling - what a treat.
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Also rans
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
26th March 2025 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
piano
,
pjnn
