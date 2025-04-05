Sign up
Photo 1073
Hands Up
Somewhat frustrated that the only unblurred shot I got of ex player Danny Houghton on his lap of honour before delivering today's match ball had his face hidden.
Derby day... We were well an truly trashed losing 16 - 32.
5th April 2025
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Tags
rugby
,
pjnn
