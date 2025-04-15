Previous
Forced to stay in! by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 1078

Forced to stay in!

Hours and hours of billowing grey smoke today so cleaning the windows and weeding the drive which were both on today's to do list didn't get done. Pleased that as I get cheap afternoon electricity at a weekend I don't have washing out on a Monday!
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
295% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact